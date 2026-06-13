5 things to know about United States’ red-hot striker Folarin Balogun

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For the longest time, the United States have struggled without a prolific No. 9. On his World Cup debut, Folarin Balogun could not have picked a better time to produce a devastating display and two goals in the 4-1 group win over Paraguay, raising hopes that he could lead the Americans on a deep run. Who is this deadly striker?

Folarin Balogun (right) of the United States celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12.

1. He was eligible to play for the United States, Nigeria and England

Balogun was born in Brooklyn, New York, and it should be a straightforward choice that he should represent his country of birth, right?

Except that it wasn’t, because he was born to Nigerian parents and moved to England with them when he was one month old.

He was 10 when he was scouted by Arsenal while playing for his Sunday League team Aldersbrook. Interestingly, he had a trial with their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur before signing with the Gunners.

He was on Arsenal’s books until 2023, and played for the England Under-17s, U-18s, U20s and U21s, but also the United States Under-18s in between. He expressed interest in playing for Nigeria and was highly sought after because of his pace, power, and ability to finish comfortably with both feet.

2. A basketball courtship

After 10 appearances, including two in the English Premier League, for Arsenal in which he registered two goals and one assist, he was sent on loan to second-tier Middlesbrough, and then Reims in the French Ligue 1, where his career took off with 21 goals in 37 league games.

Folarin Balogun’s (right) career took off in the French Ligue 1, where he scored 21 goals in 37 league games while on loan for Reims in 2023. He has played the last three seasons for Monaco. PHOTO: REUTERS

Famously, the United States Soccer Federation gave him the red-carpet treatment, with ringside seats to watch Orlando Magic and New York Knicks play National Basketball Association games in Florida.

Ultimately, his family and fans convinced him.

He said: “In the end it became a no-brainer, but for sure, it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here.

“When I committed, and throughout the whole cycle, and the whole journey to me being at this point, I’ve always said the fans gave me so much motivation and showed me so much support... I just want to continue to show the fans I made the right decision.”

Balogun also joked that he has the unenviable task of securing tickets for relatives on both sides of the Atlantic, and said: “Too many, you know! But I’m happy to do it, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.”

3. He can’t shake off football links with North London

While it has been three years since he left Arsenal, and he has been playing well for Monaco for three seasons now, it seems the North London football links have not deserted him.



Since 2024, he has been playing under former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino whenever he reports to the US national team.

4. He models his games after pure strikers

While most footballers his age look up to superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 24-year-old grew up idolising two of the best No. 9s of their era.

In an earlier interview with Arsenal.com, Balogun shared: “My strengths are my runs and my finishing but I’m working to improve both, as well as my heading.

“Edinson Cavani is the player I look up to for his runs in behind. We do a lot of drills in training to develop and enhance our runs. I also look to Robert Lewandowski for his finishing and I go out to training early to work on my own, which will hopefully make everything sharper and more instinctive.”

Folarin Balogun (No. 20) celebrates after scoring his second goal in the United States' 4-1 win over Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup Group D game. PHOTO: AFP

He definitely looked the part on his World Cup debut, where his superb brace drew him level with Lewandowski’s World Cup tally and took him to within three of Cavani’s haul. Balogun now has 11 international goals in 28 appearances.

US captain Tim Ream described his teammate as “annoying”, adding: “He is so quick with his movements. He’s physically strong and able to seemingly glide past people.

“He’s able to hold the ball up, bringing other people into play. His movement in behind, being in position and getting himself into goal-scoring position is something that we’ve been crying out for a long time.”

5. He broke a hoodoo that lasted almost a century

With his first-half double, Balogun became the first American footballer to score more than one goal in a single World Cup match in 96 years.

The only other American to achieve the feat was Bertrand Patenaude, who scored a hat-trick, incidentally also in a group game against Paraguay, at the inaugural World Cup in 1930 when the US finished third out of 13 teams.

Balogun could have matched the feat, but had an effort chalked off for offside before his opener. He is now just three away from matching Landon Donovan’s US record of five World Cup goals and few would dare to bet against him.