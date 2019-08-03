Athletics: SEA Games marathon champ Soh Rui Yong visits ST Run booth at GetActive! carnival

SINGAPORE - Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong (centre) meeting a couple of his fans at The Straits Times Run's registration booth at the GetActive! Carnival on Saturday (Aug 3).

The athlete and Smart Local sports ambassador was helping to promote the Sept 29 event, where he will be racing in the 18.45km category.

The booth, located at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Square, will be open till 7pm this weekend and members of the public can register for the run there.

Those who sign up at the booth will get $2 off their registration as well as a pair of Compressport arm sleeves (worth $59) or a Compressport anti-sweat run visor (worth $29), while stocks last.

The armsleeves provide graduated compression from the wrist to the biceps and improve venous blood flow. They can be adjusted easily and will regulate the temperature of your arms, as well as shield them from sunlight.

The anti-sweat run visor not only protects the eyes from the glaring sun but also helps absorb perspiration, keeping sweat out of the eyes.

The registration fee for each category is $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km), respectively. Past participants enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags which will include a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" running top worth $49 and a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" finisher's T-shirt worth $49.

Apart from treating participants to several giveaways, the build-up to the ST Run will also feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

There will be a BounceFit class on Aug 25 and an aquaFit pool workout on Sept 8.

The activities cost between $5 and $10 per session, with all proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

To register for the ST Run and the activities, go to www.straitstimesrun.com.