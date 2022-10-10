Weekly dengue cases have fallen by about 70% since peak in May: Baey Yam Keng

SINGAPORE - Weekly dengue cases have fallen sharply by about 70 per cent from the peak in May, but residents must keep working together to prevent a second dengue surge this year.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng, who gave an update on the dengue situation on Monday, also said about 95 per cent of dengue clusters have closed.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Monday said there were 427 dengue cases reported last week - 46 fewer than the week before.

That brings the total number of dengue cases up to Oct 7 to 28,500. Nine people have died of dengue so far this year, compared to five last year.

NEA on Sept 30 said there were 142 dengue clusters reported up to Oct 7 - six fewer compared with 148 the week before.

In May, weekly dengue cases were at about 1,500.

In a bid to curb the early dengue outbreak in Singapore, NEA had brought forward to March 30 the launch of the National Dengue Prevention Campaign, said Mr Baey.

The campaign entailed putting up dengue alert banners in areas with high numbers of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread dengue, to remind people to take proactive mosquito prevention measures.

Inspections were also carried out regularly to remove mosquito breeding habitats to further cut the risk of dengue transmission.

To complement existing dengue control efforts, NEA had begun releasing male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes at eight additional field sites since July - bringing the total number of Wolbachia sites to 13.

On Monday, Mr Baey took part in an exercise to release male Wolbachia mosquitoes at a site in MacPherson.

It is one of eight new sites, including Punggol and Sengkang, where these mosquitoes will be released.

Project Wolbachia has been expanded to cover about 31 per cent of all Housing Board blocks in Singapore, including the latest batch that takes in another 1,400 HDB blocks.