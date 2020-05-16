Figures of coolies along a street in Chinatown sporting masks yesterday. The streets of the colourful district, usually bustling with tourists and locals, have been quiet during the circuit breaker, though some activity has returned with the reopening of traditional Chinese medicine halls and bak kwa shops earlier this week. Singapore announced only two new community cases yesterday, though the number is expected to rise as more activities resume.
Still largely quiet in Chinatown
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.