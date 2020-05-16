Still largely quiet in Chinatown

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Figures of coolies along a street in Chinatown sporting masks yesterday. The streets of the colourful district, usually bustling with tourists and locals, have been quiet during the circuit breaker, though some activity has returned with the reopening of traditional Chinese medicine halls and bak kwa shops earlier this week. Singapore announced only two new community cases yesterday, though the number is expected to rise as more activities resume. 

