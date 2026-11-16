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SPF website down for three hours due to technical issues: Police

The police said it can now receive police reports via its e-services portal.

SINGAPORE – E-services on the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) website were not available for about three hours due to technical issues.

In a post on Facebook at 4.28pm, the police said its website has returned to normal and that it can now receive police reports via its e-services portal.

The police said the technical issues that had affected its website have now been resolved.

In an earlier post at 12.50pm, the police said the SPF website was experiencing intermittent connectivity, and that it was unable to receive police reports via the e-services portal.

It advised the public to call 999 for urgent police assistance or the police hotline on 1800 255 0000 for other matters.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

This comes after a series of global tech issues over the past weeks.

Last week, a Microsoft outage disrupted e-mail services across organisations in Singapore, including in the government and banking sectors. The outage also paralysed government offices, traders and businesses around the world.

In October, governments and companies globally shut down websites after artificial intelligence uncovered critical flaws in a widely used programming language called PHP.