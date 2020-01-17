Record 13.6m attended arts, culture events in 2018

Attendance at arts and culture events hit a record 13.6 million in 2018, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth noted yesterday.

Non-ticketed attendance was at an all-time high of more than 11.4 million, up 0.9 per cent from 2017. Ticketed attendance was around 2.2 million, up 15.8 per cent and the highest level since 2012.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu also addressed concerns that the arts calendar is saturated.

"We always analyse whether (each of our programmes is) effective in achieving our goals, and whether it's done in a cost-effective way. We are very mindful that it's not just (about) headline numbers," Ms Fu said during the ministry's Year-in-Review event yesterday.

"I must also explain why some of these major events are important. For example, Singapore Art Week (SAW) is an important way for us to bring artwork (of) Singaporeans to major collectors from the region and across the world.

"For us to attract them to come to Singapore, we need to line up sufficient programmes that will keep them occupied for several days."

The ministry later said in a statement: "We seek to develop a vibrant arts scene with a diverse year-long calendar of activities. Such a calendar caters to a diversity of audiences, provides richer experiences for audiences, and more opportunities for artists and arts groups."

It noted that SAW, which runs until Sunday, has over 100 events, with around 85 per cent initiated by arts groups, artists and businesses.

Meanwhile, attendance at the annual Silver Arts festival, which encourages seniors to engage with the arts, has also risen. The National Arts Council-organised festival attracted over 45,000 people last year, up from about 33,000 in 2015.