PAP to resume Meet-the-People Sessions on Monday as Covid-19 restrictions ease

SINGAPORE - The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) will resume physical Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) from next Monday (Aug 23), more than three months since it switched to phone and virtual formats.

The party announced on Thursday that with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, in-person sessions and branch activities would resume with safe management measures in place.

"We still encourage our residents to get in touch with us by phone or virtually as the primary mode. This will help us to avoid congregation of people," the PAP posted on Facebook.

In May, the party advised its branches to pause physical MPS, in response to a spike in locally transmitted infections and tightened measures then.

The opposition Workers' Party (WP) followed suit in mid-May, postponing its MPS in Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang constituencies until further notice.

Singapore has undergone multiple rounds and revisions of Covid-19 measures in the months since, due to infections and outbreaks primarily caused by the more transmissible Delta variant.

As more Singaporeans received their vaccinations, measures were relaxed, including the resumption of dining out for fully vaccinated groups of up to five.

On Thursday, PAP party Whip Janil Puthucheary and Central Executive Committee member Tan Chuan-Jin both took to Facebook to announce the restarting of physical MPS next week.

Mr Tan, who is Speaker of Parliament, said: "We will continue to pay close attention to safety measures but if some of you prefer to, you can continue to e-mail and WhatsApp us as before, rather than come down in person."