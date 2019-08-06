Parliament: No reports of Singaporeans directly affected by Hong Kong protests

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has not received reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by protests in Hong Kong, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

There are an estimated 15,000 Singaporeans residing in Hong Kong, he said on Tuesday (Aug 6) in response to Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC).

The minister also urged those travelling there to register with the MFA online.

"Singaporeans who are residing in or visiting Hong Kong should take the necessary precautions," he said.

"Stay vigilant, observe local laws, and monitor developments through the local media and regular updates from the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong."

He also added that Singaporeans should have comprehensive travel insurance.

Related Story Chinese media focuses on 'radical' elements of Hong Kong protests

Related Story Chaos in Hong Kong as strikes paralyse city; protesters battle with mob swinging wooden poles

Roads were blocked and flights cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday after protesters built barricades on roads and demonstrated at Hong Kong International Airport.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said that the city had been pushed into "extremely dangerous" territory.

More than 400 people have been arrested by Hong Kong police since June 9 for offences including illegal assembly, assaulting police officers and rioting.