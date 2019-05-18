Over 20 e-scooter, e-bike riders caught during night-time LTA operation in Punggol

SINGAPORE - More than 20 errant electric scooter and electric bicycle riders were caught in a night-time operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and other agencies on Friday night (May 17).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the LTA said that it also impounded 11 devices, including one personal mobility device (PMD) that weighed close to 60kg, nearly three times the limit.

Besides being caught for using a non-compliant PMD on a public path, that rider was also caught speeding at 30kmh, the LTA said.

More than 60 plainclothes officers, including those from LTA, the police and National Parks Board, were involved in the enforcement operation in Punggol.

Officers also kept an eye out for errant riders in areas near the park connector.

In its Facebook post, the authority reminded PMD users that the speed limit is 10kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on shared paths.

The maximum weight of a PMD should also not exceed 20kg to reduce the risk of serious injuries in cases of collision, it added.

During Friday's operation, the enforcement team also stopped a group of riders who did not display identification and registration marks on their devices.

From July 1, it will be an offence to ride an unregistered PMD.

First-time offenders can be jailed up to three months or fined up to $2,000.

From May 1, 2018 to April 30, LTA detected 3,700 offences under the Active Mobility Act.

Almost 20 per cent were for speeding, reckless riding and using PMDs on the roads.

Nearly half of the offences were on non-compliant devices, while the remaining were related to electric bicycles, which are also known as power-assisted bicycles.

"We will not tolerate those who disregard public safety and have been ramping up our enforcement efforts," LTA said.