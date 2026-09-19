‘No response’: Yoga Inc shutters SAFRA Punggol outlet, cancels classes at Our Tampines Hub

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Customers were reportedly left in the dark, learning of the apparent closure only through their instructors.

SINGAPORE – Boutique yoga studio Yoga Inc appears to have shuttered, with some instructors informed on Sept 18 that operations have ceased with immediate effect.

According to its website, Yoga Inc, which was founded in 2013, has two outlets – at Our Tampines Hub and SAFRA Punggol.

In a note to staff seen by The Straits Times, Yoga Inc’s management said the company “will cease operations with immediate effect”.

The e-mail, sent on the night of Sept 18, stated that Yoga Inc “does not have sufficient funds” to make payments. It added that the company is unable to provide a date by which the outstanding amounts – including salaries and contractor invoices – can be paid.

Customers who spoke to ST said they received no information on what would happen to their unused packages.

Checks by ST on the website on the morning of Sept 18 showed that classes in both locations were cancelled.

When ST checked the website again at about 1.30pm, the class schedule page had been deleted, leaving customers unable to book classes.

Yoga lessons were also un available for booking on fitness booking platforms Mindbody and ClassPass.

SAFRA Punggol, in a Facebook post at 2.40pm, said the outlet is “closed till further notice due to operational issues”.

The lights were off and the door was locked when ST visited the Our Tampines Hub branch at around 5.30pm.

However, there were no visible notices on the studio’s closure.

As of 2pm on Sept 18, the company’s Instagram account had been deleted. Its final post on July 6 advertised a 10-class package for $210.

In response to ST queries, Yoga Inc founder Ashly Lo, who no longer owns the business, said instructors she had worked with were informed of the closure on the morning of Sept 18.

Founded in 2013 by Lo, Yoga Inc had expanded to six outlets across Singapore at its peak, employing more than 30 instructors.

Lo, who had been running the business on her own, told ST that she was exhausted and sold the company to another instructor in February 2021. She did not say who she sold it to.

She added Yoga Inc has since been resold to a company that owns indoor cycling studio Revolution.

Phone calls by ST to both of Yoga Inc’s outlets went unanswered on the afternoon of Sept 18.

Records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority show that Yoga Inc was struck off its register on Oct 6, 2025.

Checks by ST on Sept 18 show that all classes have been cancelled on Yoga Inc’s website. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOGA INC WEBSITE

Customers not informed by studio

Edric Liew, a 36-year-old freelance instructor who taught at Yoga Inc for more than 10 years, said he has yet to be paid for the month of August.

Another instructor, who has been with the studio for more than three years and did not want to be named, also said she has not received her August pay, which is usually sent out on the 15th of every month.

Liew added that customers were not informed by the company and only learnt about the closure from their instructors.

“I feel sorry for the students... there was no lead time,” Liew said. “They did not have time to finish their packages, and now management is uncontactable.”

According to Liew, one class at 9.15am had taken place at the Tampines outlet on Sept 18, but all the other classes have since been cancelled.

Angela Moghe, a customer who had been practising at Yoga Inc for more than two years, said she was not contacted by the studio despite having a noon class scheduled for Sept 19.

“I e-mailed yesterday, but there has been no response,” the 57-year-old associate lecturer said.

Moghe had paid $405 for 20 classes in a special deal package bought in April. To date, she has taken only two classes, leaving her with 18 unutilised classes worth roughly $365.

The last time she attended a class was on Sept 12 at the Tampines branch. There were no indications of an impending closure then, Moghe added.

Closed Yoga Inc. outlet at Our Tampines Hub on Sept 18. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Another student, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed the same comments, saying that operations appeared to be running smoothly during her last lesson on Sept 14.

She was not informed of the closure by the studio and only heard the news from friends who are instructors there, she said.

The student, who had been taking lessons at Yoga Inc since 2018, still has 19 unutilised classes in her pre-paid package worth $513.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old student who declined to be named has 38 unutilised classes amounting to more than $1,000.

She originally had a class scheduled for Sept 18 at the Tampines outlet. But before the lesson, an e-mail notified her that the class was cancelled.

Still, she headed down to the studio to check.

“When I went down, everything inside was still there as if it has just been closed for the day. No notification was pasted at the glass door,” she said.

Employees and customers ST spoke to also said two other branches in Tanjong Pagar and Bedok closed unexpectedly in the last few months.

The news come after a spate of recent fitness chain shutdowns.

Earlier in September, customers and employees of True Fitness and True Yoga were left in the lurch after the businesses unexpectedly shuttered. Many members were left with unused packages and services, reporting losses of more than $609,000.

Hundreds of employees and freelance instructors who worked for the True Group also lost their jobs overnight.

ST has contacted Yoga Inc, the Consumers Association of Singapore, the Singapore Fitness Alliance, the Ministry of Manpower and the National Trades Union Congress for more information.