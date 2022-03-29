THE BIG STORY

There will be stronger support for flexible work arrangements, more help for caregivers and swifter intervention in cases of violence, as part of a 10-year road map to achieve greater equality between men and women. The White Paper on Singapore Women's Development was submitted to Parliament yesterday.

Health officials from the Group of 20 (G-20) countries are looking into ways to standardise Covid-19 protocols for international travel. Speaking on the sidelines of the first G-20 health working group meeting held virtually and in Indonesia, they said digital technology could help facilitate mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

The war in Ukraine has led to a shift in the world order and the return of nationalism in Europe, those attending a webinar organised by The Straits Times heard yesterday. More than 250 people attended the ST Connect Webinar titled War In Ukraine: What's Next. It was moderated by Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

The recovery of the second black box from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines jet potentially gives investigators their best chance to find out why the plane carrying 132 people nosedived and crashed into a hillside near Wuzhou in southern China. The flight data recorder, damaged in parts, was unearthed on Sunday morning.

From 2027, more than 80 Housing Board blocks in Jurong and Yishun will be able to conserve more water, with the installation of rainwater harvesting systems at these estates. This is the first time existing estates will have rainwater harvesting facilities, which have been installed in new Build-To-Order housing estates since 2018.

Companies here are adopting a wait-and-see approach in public fund-raising deals and are instead turning to private markets to raise funds for now. The move comes as they try to avoid the volatility due to factors such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation, slowing growth and higher interest rates.