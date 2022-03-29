Singapore companies turning to private markets to raise funds

Companies here are adopting a wait-and-see approach in public fund-raising deals and are instead turning to private markets to raise funds for now. The move comes as they try to avoid the volatility due to factors such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation, slowing growth and higher interest rates.

One recent example is Olam Food Ingredients, which has delayed its initial public offering (IPO) in London and Singapore that was originally planned for the second quarter of this year.

Ms Choo Oi Yee, chief executive of private market exchange ADDX, told The Straits Times that companies are now turning to private equity (PE) funds and private debt funds for capital. PE funds raise money from either accredited investors on private exchanges like ADDX or institutional investors.

Ms Choo said these funds "have raised a significant amount of capital from investors in recent years and have become an important source of financing".

The ADDX platform has worked with players such as Temasek-backed investment firm SeaTown and Investcorp, a global manager of alternative investments.

According to Ernst & Young (EY), "companies looking to raise funds will likely look to a variety of sources, including alternative markets, which may cover venture capital, hedge fund, private equity and debt".

Ms Oluchi Ikechi-D'Amico, partner of financial services, strategy and transactions, at EY, said "from the 2021 EY Global Alternative Fund Survey, 51 per cent of respondents reported increasing value delivered by alternative fund managers in the last two to three years".

Another potential alternative market is in the digital asset space.

Lawyer Robson Lee, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, has "clients who are venturing into digital tokens, by raising funds from crypto exchanges".

EY noted in its 2021 survey that digital assets are rising in popularity, with one in four managers expecting their exposure in this area to increase. So it appears there has been a shift from the traditional IPOs and stock exchange listings to alternative methods of fund-raising.

Mr Lee thinks this is happening in Singapore because "low liquidity and low valuations have made the legal and compliance costs of embarking on and maintaining a public listing comparatively unattractive vis-a-vis the benefits".

"Alternative markets fill the need for external financing that has enabled a number of corporates with solid fundamentals and good prospects to springboard to greater heights," he added.

Data in the first quarter suggests a slowdown in the public markets.

According to Refinitiv, investment banking fees fell 15.6 per cent from last year's record first quarter to US$221.3 million (S$301.2 million) in the first quarter of this year, based on preliminary data.

Ms Elaine Tan, senior analyst at Refinitiv Deals Intelligence, highlighted that the US$221.3 million is still "the third-highest first-quarter period of investment banking fees in Singapore".

The decline was part of a global trend, which saw "investment banking fees globally decline from last year's all-time high", Ms Tan said, adding that "regional fees in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific witnessed significant year-to-date declines from a year ago".

Other data providers confirm there is currently a lack of equity fund-raising.

Data from Dealogic shows the five biggest US investment banks - Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup - earned a total of US$645 million from equity capital market fees so far this year, US$4.6 billion less than what they earned in the same period last year.

ADDX's Ms Choo thinks that many companies are just waiting out the market fluctuations and will head back to the public markets to raise funds when there is some stability.

"There may even be some pent-up demand in the coming quarters from deals that have been put on pause, and it could translate into a tailwind for investment banks in the coming months," she added.

For Mr Stephen Chen, a private investor who invests his family's wealth, public markets and public equities are still preferred over private assets.

While acknowledging that "private assets will not give him the intra-month kind of heart attacks that you could see with public equities because they are not valued as often", Mr Chen said: "The valuations of private equity and private debt will eventually have to come down, if they are high to begin with. You may just not get the volatility of public markets. Is it then safer? I think if we go back to valuations, it may not be."