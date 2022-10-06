THE BIG STORY

With the number of elderly Singaporeans on the rise, a system to care for the aged is set to become a critical part of the healthcare landscape. The new initiative to prevent illnesses and keep citizens healthy is a move in that direction, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament. One key challenge is finding enough foreign nurses.

SINGAPORE

Businesses have benefited from the return of the Formula One race in Singapore after a two-year break from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sept 30-Oct 2 race drew a record 302,000 crowd, and foreign visitors accounted for 49 per cent of racegoers. The Singapore Hotel Association said hotels here saw a near-90 per cent occupancy rate during the weekend.

WORLD

Malaysia is set to unveil its last budget on Friday before impending elections, in what is likely to be Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's final opportunity to make his mark as the country's third premier since the 2018 polls. His party Umno is continuing to ramp up pressure for polls to be held this year.

BUSINESS

Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original US$44 billion (S$62.6 billion) bid to take Twitter private, calling for an end to a lawsuit that could have forced him to pay up whether he wanted to or not. It was not known why Mr Musk chose to abandon his fight, although some pointed to his scheduled deposition.

INSIGHT

Five months into his presidency, South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol is pushing to strengthen ties with the United States and Japan. Observers say his foreign policy is moving in the right direction, but his international outings have been fraught with controversy, and his approval rating has hit a record low of 24 per cent in a recent poll.

LIFE

Dance festival will see new format in 2023

The Esplanade's da:ns festival this year will be the last one in its current format. From 2023, da:ns will become a series called da:ns focus. There will be five full weekends of dance, scheduled in different months. In the meantime, The Straits Times looks at the highlights of this year's festival.