News analysis

Talk of snap polls steers focus away from Malaysia PM's budget

But budget is a chance for him to burnish his credentials with post-pandemic recovery plan

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to unveil its last budget on Friday before an impending election in what is likely to be Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's final opportunity to stamp his mark as more than just a compromise candidate to lead the nation.

Amid speculation that Parliament could be dissolved as soon as Thursday as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's camp in the ruling party ramps up pressure for polls to be held this year, both de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and the Finance Ministry said the Oct 7 tabling will go ahead as scheduled.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 06, 2022, with the headline Talk of snap polls steers focus away from Malaysia PM's budget. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top