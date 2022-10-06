Talk of snap polls steers focus away from Malaysia PM's budget

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to unveil its last budget on Friday before an impending election in what is likely to be Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's final opportunity to stamp his mark as more than just a compromise candidate to lead the nation.

Amid speculation that Parliament could be dissolved as soon as Thursday as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's camp in the ruling party ramps up pressure for polls to be held this year, both de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and the Finance Ministry said the Oct 7 tabling will go ahead as scheduled.