THE BIG STORY

S'pore still cautious as rules are eased for phase three

Singapore cautiously entered phase three of its reopening yesterday, with most people not willing to explore the new boundaries that allow larger groups to dine and meet. Instead, patrons remained watchful and stuck to small groups at hawker centres, while diligently observing social distancing measures in malls.

WORLD

Indonesia uncovers old JI training site in Central Java

A two-storey house in Central Java used by the Jemaah Islamiah (JI) terrorist network to train recruits in handling weapons and assembling bombs for seven years until 2018 has been uncovered by the Indonesian authorities. At least 96 young militants were trained at the centre, with many of them sent to Syria to fight.

SPORT

20 sporting wishes for the new year

After a year of upheaval in which Covid-19 wrecked the sporting calendar, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath picks 20 things he would like to see next year. Among them are football great Lionel Messi featuring in the English Premier League, Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling going fast again at the Olympics and children choosing tennis star Naomi Osaka as their role model.

SINGAPORE

FairPrice extends Pioneer, Merdeka citizen discounts

Pioneer and Merdeka generation citizens can continue to enjoy discounts on their purchases at FairPrice outlets for another year. The move will cost the chain more than $10 million, in addition to the $43 million in discounts already given to members since the schemes were launched.

SINGAPORE

Project collecting items to memorialise life in 2020

A project called Documenting Covid-19 in Singapore hopes to help posterity better understand what it was like to live through this year and has been collecting submissions of various items. They explore life here from many perspectives, including photos of panic buying in the early months of the pandemic, an empty Changi Airport and "virtual parties" on video games.

BUSINESS

Bleak forecasts for oil demand next year

If oil market players thought things could not get any worse after this hellish year, they might be in for a nasty surprise. Prices have hit rock bottom this year, but hopes of a recovery are being clouded by forecasts showing demand is unlikely to even match levels seen last year.