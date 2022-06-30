THE BIG STORY

Singapore's largest lender DBS Bank has raised the rates on all its home loan packages, joining peers UOB and OCBC.

The bank also scrapped its five-year fixed rate package for Housing Board flat buyers. This comes after an interest rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve earlier this month.

THE BIG STORY

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa's news company Rappler (left) faced shutdown a day before President Rodrigo Duterte is due to leave office today, but she vowed to keep the site running. Mr Duterte and his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr have claimed the site has been skewed towards their rivals.

WORLD

Japan is facing the twin threats of power shortage and drought amid a smothering heatwave.

Wide areas in western Japan are now suffering from a crippling water shortage following the shortest rainy season on record. Eastern Japan is meanwhile grappling with the spectre of a power crunch.

WORLD

Former United States president Donald Trump asked security to stop screening armed attendees at his rally on Jan 6, 2021, a former aide has testified. He also lunged for the steering wheel of his presidential limousine when told he could not go to the US Capitol where his supporters were rioting, she revealed.

BUSINESS

The average return over 10 years for the July issue of the Singapore Savings Bonds soared to 2.71 per cent, just a few basis points short of its last peak in November 2015.

The higher interest rates reflect the tightening economic environment, and expectations of further rate hikes from the United States Federal Reserve.

SPORTS

Anett Kontaveit became the biggest casualty at Wimbledon after being thumped 6-4, 6-0 in the second round by German debutante Jule Niemeier. Second seed Kontaveit, suffering from fatigue following a Covid-19 infection, has not played since her first-round loss at the French Open last month.