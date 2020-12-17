THE BIG STORY

New grant to help workers affected by pandemic

Lower-to middle-income workers who have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will receive extra help from next year under a scheme announced yesterday. The Covid-19 Recovery Grant will also cushion the impact of other financial support schemes drawing to a close by the end of this year.

THE BIG STORY

CSA advises firms to take steps to secure systems

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has advised companies to take steps to secure their systems, despite the lack of evidence to suggest Singapore was a target of a recent high-profile hacking attack. It told ST that based on its understanding, the scope of the attack was limited and did not affect Singapore.



A temporary Covid-19 testing station in Seoul on Monday. Such stations are part of South Korea's pre-emptive measures to sniff out asymptomatic cases. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



WORLD

South Korea hits another record daily high in Covid-19 cases

South Korea has reported yet another record daily high in Covid-19 cases, with new clusters found all over the country, as the authorities expanded testing capability to track down asymptomatic cases in the third and most severe wave of infections.

There were 1,078 new cases yesterday, beating Sunday's record of 1,030 and raising the tally to 45,442.

WORLD

US tech firms face fines as EU seeks to rein in giants

US technology firms, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, face fines of up to 10 per cent of their annual turnover and could even be forced to break up under draft European Union rules aimed at curbing their powers. Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants and their power has been growing following a string of scandals.

SINGAPORE

Jail, fine for man who made and shot airgun

After 64-year-old sheet metal worker Lee Keng Hee manufactured several metal airguns that can launch 6mm steel ball bearings, he fired them at nearby Housing Board blocks, breaking the windows of some units. Yesterday, he was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail and fined $2,000.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



BUSINESS

Condo, HDB rental volumes rise in Nov

More people rented condominium units and Housing Board flats last month, even with border restrictions still in place. The rental volume for condominiums rose 3.8 per cent month on month to an estimated 4,443 units from 4,281 units in October, according to data released yesterday.