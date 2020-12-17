Jail, fine for man who made and fired airgun

Intrigued by the workings of a Nerf gun - a plastic toy gun that fires foam projectiles - a 64-year-old sheet metal worker manufactured several metal airguns that can launch 6mm steel ball bearings.

To test the range of his airgun, Lee Keng Hee shot the bearings from his Jurong West home, initially aiming at trees.

After building a more powerful third gun, Lee targeted neighbouring Housing Board blocks, breaking the windows of some units.

Yesterday, Lee was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail and given a fine of $2,000 for manufacturing an airgun without a licence and shooting ball bearings at residential blocks.

Two other related charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim described the airgun that Lee made and shot at the flats as inherently dangerous.

She said the ball bearings were able to crack glass at a distance of more than 77m. She added that Lee had "a high degree of persistence", spending 10 months to manufacture several guns.

DPP Lim noted that Lee shot more than 200 ball bearings using his airguns.

Lee's lawyer, Mr Favian Kang, said his client was remorseful and had "made restitution voluntarily (and was) not prompted to" do so.

Lee sold his late mother's jewellery to make restitution, Mr Kang added.

The court heard that Lee had come across a Nerf gun in 2017 and began studying its mechanism.

He decided to make an airgun from watching videos on YouTube and using scrap metal collected from his workplace.

In 2018, while working on his first two airguns, he bought 100 6mm steel ball bearings and 100 8mm steel ball bearings to test the airguns at home.

In October that year, he completed a third and more powerful airgun. Court documents show he wanted it to have more power and better consistency than the first two.

He constructed it with a bigger air chamber to fire more ball bearings with each full pump of the air chamber.

Lee shot at trees and neighbouring blocks from his eighth-storey flat, usually out of sight of his wife and son who live with him.

From these tests, he was satisfied that the third airgun was able to consistently fire the 6mm ball bearings into the concrete walls of Block 453 Jurong West Street 42, which is across from his home.

He continued using the block for target practice until early last year.

On April 3 that year, a resident called the police around 8pm, saying he heard a crack before discovering his bedroom window was broken.

Lee was arrested after the police found an airgun in his home.

Flats that suffered damage were in the line of sight of his flat.

Tests run by the authorities found that the ball bearings shot from the airgun had enough power to cause non-lethal injuries if aimed at a person.

The speed of the ball bearing on impact was found to be fast enough to crack the glass of a window.

For manufacturing guns or dealing in them, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined a maximum of $10,000.

For committing a rash act, an offender can face a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to $2,500, or both.