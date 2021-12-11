THE BIG STORY

Children aged five to 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine from the end of the month. Vaccination for this group will begin once new batches of the vaccine are received, the Health Ministry said. The Pfizer vaccine is the first Covid-19 vaccine approved by Singapore for use for children.

THE BIG STORY

More social workers serving on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic were found to have experienced a higher level of anxiety, depression and stress compared with healthcare workers, according to a new study. The Singapore University of Social Sciences study found that 56.5 per cent were suffering from anxiety.

WORLD

Indonesia is considering sending fishermen to report irregular activities in the waters north of Natuna Islands, near the contested South China Sea, following China's demand that Indonesia stop drilling for oil and gas in the area. A Maritime Security Agency spokesman said the state will train fishermen to join patrols.

WORLD

Myanmar protesters yesterday closed businesses and stayed off the streets in a "silent strike" against the military's rule and its ousting of an elected government in a February coup. Photos from local media showed deserted streets and markets in towns across the country, while protesters in the northern city of Shwebo wore black clothes and marched in silence.

SINGAPORE

On a 19th century Korean "map of the world", the land of immortals, the land of those with no intestines and the land of those with one eye are marked. China, once known as the Middle Kingdom, is fixed at the centre of a cosmic circle. These are some of the revelations found at the National Library's exhibition of ancient maps.

SPORT

Mercedes' seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton drew first blood in the Abu Dhabi season finale by going fastest in yesterday's practice, leaving his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen fourth. The pair have been duelling all year and are tied at the top on points, with the Dutchman ahead on wins.