THE BIG STORY

As nations begin cautiously to reopen borders, Asean and the European Union (EU) have agreed to a landmark aviation agreement, the first region-to-region pact of its kind, that will allow for more flights between them. Airlines from member countries will be able to fly any number of services between both regions.

SINGAPORE

Members of the public can deposit electronic waste in recycling bins at selected supermarkets under the Dairy Farm Group, and several Harvey Norman outlets, the National Environment Agency said yesterday. These items include printers, computers and mobile phones, as well as light bulbs and portable batteries.

SPORT

Dodgy in defence, meek in midfield and aimless in attack, Singapore's World Cup qualifying campaign resumed disastrously as they lost 4-0 to Palestine on Thursday night at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida took responsibility for the defeat, saying: "It is because of my management. It is on me."

WORLD



Global food prices have surged by the biggest margin in a decade, as one closely watched index jumped 40 per cent last month, heightening fears that the inflation initially stoked by pandemic disruption was accelerating. The higher inflation will hit poorer countries reliant on imports for staple goods.

BUSINESS

Singapore's digital banks are on track to set up shop early next year, - just months after the central bank announced its picks for the licences. Hiring is under way at some of the new lenders, while products and services are being firmed up. The Grab-Singtel consortium said it has seen "strong interest from applicants".

SPORT

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has raised the issue of mental wellness in dropping out of the French Open, making us look at sport again, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, adding that a pursuit of personal excellence has turned into a win-only exercise which has leached so much colour out of sport.