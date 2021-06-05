Sporting Life

Athletes don't wear capes, they're human and hurt

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Pull a hair from your head, hold it to the light and study how fine it is. Then consider this. In sport, the margin between distress and validation, between anxiety and satisfaction, can be as thin as that.

In a shooting range, a year's work can be decided by 0.1 or 0.2 of a point. Adele Tan knows this. In three trials - for the SEA Games in 2017 and Commonwealth and Asian Games in 2018 - she missed selection by roughly that whisker.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 05, 2021, with the headline 'Athletes don't wear capes, they're human and hurt '. Subscribe
Topics: 