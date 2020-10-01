More than 83,000 people received $148 million from Covid-19 Support Grant

SINGAPORE - More than 83,000 people had received a total of about $148 million through the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG) as at Sunday (Sept 27), said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli in a Facebook post on Thursday.

From Thursday, Singaporeans and permanent residents who are currently receiving or have received CSG support may apply for the grant for a second time.

Revised eligibility criteria for the grant also kick in on Thursday. The new criteria are aimed at directing support to the less well-off. Only applicants who do not own more than one property may apply. Those who are unemployed will also need to provide supporting documents of their job search or training efforts.

The changes were announced by the Ministry of Social and Family Development on Sept 22.

In his Facebook post, Mr Masagos gave assurance that efforts would be made to help those facing problems with documentation. "My colleagues and I are also aware that some employees may have difficulty getting documentation, such as official letters from company, to prove their involuntary job termination or retrenchment, no-pay leave or salary reduction due to the economic impact of Covid-19."

The minister said applicants who face such problems can seek help from the Social Service Officers who will help to verify their employment details against their CPF records and assist them if they qualify for the grant.

The grant provides up to $800 a month for three months for those who have lost their jobs or have been put on involuntary no-pay leave for three consecutive months, and up to $500 a month for three months for those who have had at least 30 per cent of their salary reduced for three consecutive months.

The CSG was introduced in May and application was initially due to close after Sept 30, but it was extended until 6pm on Dec 31.

Applications can be made online at this website.