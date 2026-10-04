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Missing: Man, 45, last seen in Simei

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Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Salim was last seen near Block 135 Simei Street 1 on Oct 3.

Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Salim was last seen near Block 135 Simei Street 1 on Oct 3.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Salim who was last seen in Simei on the night of Oct 3.

The 45-year-old was last seen in a light beige t-shirt and light grey pants near Block 135 Simei Street 1 on Oct 3 at around 11.30pm, said the police.

Anyone with information can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

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Rhea Yasmine is a journalist at The Straits Times. She covers local and international issues, with an interest in South-east Asia.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.