Man arrested over involvement in multiple scams

The man allegedly used a display picture of his victim’s acquaintance on a fake social media account to borrow money. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
12 min ago

SINGAPORE – A man suspected of being involved in a series of cheating cases linked to impersonation scams on social media has been arrested.

The 37-year-old allegedly used a display picture of his victim’s acquaintance on a fake social media account, and contacted the victim to borrow $190.

The victim made a report on Jan 28. 

The police arrested the man on Monday.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that he is believed to be involved in three other similar cases.

Investigations are ongoing.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

