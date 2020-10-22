Making the leap from F&B to maritime industry at the age of 67

SINGAPORE - He may be 67 years old but Mr Francis Chew had no qualms about going back to school to pick up a new skill.

After four decades in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, Mr Chew left his job this year as a senior manager with a company that runs restaurants, to start a year-long SGUnited Skills Maritime Business Management programme at Singapore Polytechnic.

This was after he secured one of over 200 training and attachment opportunities in the maritime industry for recent graduates and mid-career individuals under the various SGUnited Programmes.

The Government had announced the openings in August this year.

On Thursday (Oct 22), Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs Chee Hong Tat said an additional 800 openings are now available in the maritime industry, bringing the total to 1,000.

Mr Chew had worked for various F&B establishments for over 40 years, including McDonald's.

In 2017, he was entrusted by a company he worked for to fly to Australia to set up an eatery. But the Covid-19 pandemic hit the industry hard.

Sensing a lack of prospects, he decided to part with the company, and left on good terms.

But instead of retiring, he decided to explore a new industry.

At a career fair, he learnt about the course at Singapore Polytechnic.

The part-time diploma programme allows Mr Chew, who has a GCE A-level certificate, to pick up new domain knowledge while receiving a monthly allowance of $1,200.

After subsidies, he paid $1,000 to attend the course, of which $500 came from his SkillsFuture Credit.

Those taking the programme are taught skills in shipping operations and logistics, and offshore management.

Mr Chew said his interest in the maritime industry was piqued during the circuit breaker in April. He also learnt that it is a growth area.

"I need to keep on learning to maintain my mental and physical health, and my active lifestyle," said Mr Chew of the other benefits in picking up a new skill.

"At 67, I'm still active, I still can run and swim. I want to live happily and healthily."

Mr Chew started the course on Oct 5 but has already looked for jobs.

"The maritime industry is very wide, and I want to at least know what roles I can take on in future."

Like Mr Chew, Mr Luqmanul Yusof is also new to the maritime industry.

The 23-year-old has taken up a nine-month traineeship position as a technical assistant at Bernhard Schulte Ship Management.



Mr Luqmanul Yusof has taken up a nine-month traineeship position as a technical assistant at Bernhard Schulte Ship Management. PHOTO: LUQMANUL YUSOF



His responsibilities include supporting the procurement and certification of vessels.

He started in July this year, after graduating from Plymouth University in Britain with a degree in maritime business and logistics.

"I am now based in the office and still learning the ropes. Next month, I'll be given the opportunity to go on board a ship.

"I'm excited as I've never been on a cargo ship before," said the fresh graduate, who receives a monthly allowance.

His interest in the maritime sector was aroused in secondary school by friends and family members who worked on vessels in various roles such as engineers.

"I believe that... the maritime industry is slowly gaining exposure among young people," said Mr Luqmanul.