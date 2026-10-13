Public healthcare institutions report system disruptions; longer wait times expected

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Among the healthcare institutions affected is Tan Tock Seng Hospital, an anchor hospital of NHG Health.

SINGAPORE – Visitors and patients at local public healthcare institutions were advised on Oct 13 to expect longer wait times, amid reports of ongoing systems disruptions.

Two of the three public health clusters – NHG Health and the National University Health System (NUHS) – issued notices regarding the disruptions on social media.

Singapore General Hospital, which is under the SingHealth cluster, separately posted a notice on its Facebook page.

NHG Health said in a Facebook post at about 9am that call services across its cluster was “temporarily unavailable”.

It added that it is working to restore access, but did not specify the cause of the disruption.

According to its website, the four hospitals under NHG Health are Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital. Also under the group are 10 polyclinics in areas such as Ang Mo Kio and Khatib.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital said in a Facebook post at about 9.40am that patients visiting its clinics and pharmacy could experience longer waiting times.



NHG Health said in an update at 12.20pm it has deployed additional staff to assist with patient services on site.

“Call centre lines across NHG Health remain temporarily unavailable, and our institutions are experiencing system disruption affecting some services,” it said.

Earlier, it advised patients and members of the public to visit its websites, as well as the HealthHub and NHG Health App, for assistance.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. We seek your understanding and patience during this time.”

Separately, the National University Hospital (NUH) said in an Instagram post at about 10.30am that it was experiencing a “system downtime”.

At about 11.30am, the National University Health System (NUHS) said in a Facebook post that its institutions were experiencing technical disruptions affecting multiple systems.

Apart from NUH , the NUHS cluster also includes N g Teng Fong General Hospital and Alexandra Hospital .

NUH said at about 10.30am on Oct 13 that it was experiencing a “system downtime”. PHOTO: ST READER

In its post, NUHS also sought the public’s understanding for the longer waiting times and advised patients and members of the public to check its social media platforms for updates.

“Patient care continues to be our priority,” NUHS said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused as we work to resolve the matter.”

Both NHG Health and NUHS said they are working with national healthtech agency Synapxe to restore access.

Meanwhile, SingHealth’s Singapore General Hospital said in a Facebook post at about 11.30am that it is “experiencing a temporary system disruption affecting some of our services”.

This includes outpatient appointment bookings and changes, visitor registration and billing enquiries, it added.

“Our teams are working to restore the affected systems as soon as possible and will provide updates when services resume.”

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Health for more information.