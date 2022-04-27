Tripartite model key to helping workers adapt to post-pandemic changes: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries experienced strikes and work stoppages, but employers and workers here came through the last two years more united without excessive regulation or litigation, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Wednesday (April 27)

This is the result of the strong three-way partnership among employers, workers and the Government, and this tripartite model will enable the partners to help workers adapt to changes brought about by the pandemic, said the minister in his annual May Day message.

"Globally, we see a shift in employer and employee preferences for flexible work arrangements," said Dr Tan, adding: "This is why the tripartite partners will continue our efforts to support employers and workers to transition to such new modes of work."

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation are committed to cover at least four in 10 workers under the Tripartite Standard on Flexible Work Arrangements by the year end, Dr Tan noted.

The standard refers to a set of flexible work arrangements employers are recommended to implement, including offering flexi-work to employees and appraising these workers fairly.

The partners will also work together to implement the recommendations of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-wage Workers, by expanding the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors and occupations, to cover up to nine in 10 lower-wage workers.

"We will ensure that no worker is left behind," said Dr Tan, adding that the progressive wage approach allows sustainable growth for both workers and businesses.

The model is a ladder that sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different skill levels.

It currently covers local workers in licensed or registered firms in the security, cleaning and landscaping sectors. Between September this year and July next year, it will be expanded to the retail, food services and waste management sectors, as well as administrators and drivers next March.

In his message, Dr Tan also noted that an advisory committee on platform workers, comprising representatives from the Government, labour movement, industry and academia, is reviewing how to strengthen employment protections and ensure a more balanced relationship between workers and platforms.

Platform workers - mostly delivery workers, cabbies and private-hire car drivers - are those who rely on online platforms for their income.

The minister added that the committee has reached out to over 20,000 platform workers, and the committee continues to shape its recommendations to improve their well-being.

Dr Tan did not say when the committee would be presenting its recommendations. It was previously reported that the committee, formed after last year's National Day Rally, is looking at improving housing and retirement adequacy, providing financial protection in the event of work injury, and strengthening representation for these workers.

Meanwhile, the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness is working on enshrining the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices in law.

"It will send a strong signal that we do not tolerate workplace discrimination of any form, and broaden the range of actions that can be taken in the event of a breach," said Dr Tan.