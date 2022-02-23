Indranee: S'pore committed to progressive tax structures

The Singapore Government is committed to progressive tax structures, and the wealth tax measures in this year's Budget are not "the be all and the end all of it", said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah yesterday.

"Every Budget builds on the past," she said during a roundtable discussion on radio station Money FM 89.3. "Going forward, tackling inequality will definitely still be very much high on our priority."

In his inaugural Budget speech last Friday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had announced plans to raise taxes for high earners through increased levies on personal income, residential properties and luxury cars.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for National Development, described property as another good proxy for wealth.

"If you look at the way it's structured, those who own HDB flats would not be affected, and at least two-thirds of condominiums won't be affected," she said of the new tax rules.

She added: "We're trying to make it more progressive, but also trying to make it such that it's tangible and it doesn't leave room for evasion and structuring in such a way that you can get around the rules."

Panellist and KPMG Singapore's head of tax Ajay Kumar Sanganeria said he agreed with the approach towards taxing wealth that is not portable and hard to move out of Singapore. He suggested that future Budgets look at stamp duty, which was raised in December as part of cooling measures for the booming property market.

For instance, the additional buyer's stamp duty was raised from 12 per cent to 17 per cent for citizens buying their second residential property.

But Mr Sanganeria pointed out that basic buyer's stamp duty is still 4 per cent for properties valued at $1 million and above, whether a good-class bungalow or a high-value property.

He was also of the view that the imminent goods and services tax (GST) increase - from the current 7 per cent to 8 per cent from next year and 9 per cent in 2024 - would be part of an "evolution".

"It needs to be properly adjusted further depending on the needs of Singapore going forward," he said.

Consumption tax is preferred as a more stable form of tax collection and "doesn't hurt so much" the tax competitiveness of the country, Mr Sanganeria explained.

And given Singapore's need for more revenue to cater to healthcare and social needs, set against the backdrop of inflationary concerns, introducing a staggered GST hike is the right move, he said.

Ms Indranee stressed that 60 per cent of GST collected is derived from top earners and foreigners working in Singapore. "It's designed such that we collect from everyone to have a simple system, but we give to the low-income and the middle-income to buffer them," she said.

A $6.6 billion package has been set aside to soften the blow of the GST hike, incorporating cash payouts and utilities and medical rebates among other things.

UOB senior economist Alvin Liew, the other panellist, said it is about building a more sustainable social compact and future economy. "It can't be that a portion of the economy races ahead and leaves a certain portion behind."

Ms Indranee acknowledged that there are groups in society, such as seniors, concerned about increasing prices and the cost of living.

She pointed to a slew of measures unveiled over past Budgets including Community Development Council vouchers, the Silver Support Scheme to top up retirement income, and the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation packages offsetting healthcare costs.

"If you look at everything in its totality, seniors need not worry, and if any of them have specific instances of need, they should approach the social service officers, approach the MPs," she said. "Because we won't let people fall through the cracks. That much I can say."

