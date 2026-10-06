Why staying active as you age is about more than your bones

Bone density is not the only thing that keeps you mobile later in life – immune resilience matters too, and it starts with daily nutrition

Weakening bones can go unnoticed for years, earning osteoporosis its reputation as a “silent disease”. World Osteoporosis Day on Oct 20 is a reminder of the importance of protecting bone strength as adults age.

As living tissue, bones are constantly being broken down and rebuilt. We build much of our bone mass when we are young, while bone density gradually declines as we age. Women face a particular increase in bone loss after menopause because of falling oestrogen levels.

One way to strengthen bone health is to keep moving. Weight-bearing activities such as stair climbing or brisk walking make the body work against gravity and place healthy stress on the skeleton, helping to maintain bone strength.

Strength or resistance exercises matter too. Squats, resistance-band exercises and lifting weights work the muscles while also loading the bones. For older adults, exercises that improve balance and core strength can have an additional benefit: helping to reduce the likelihood of falls.

However, people with osteoporosis or other medical conditions should speak to a healthcare professional about what forms of exercise are appropriate for them.

Strong bones, though, are only part of what helps people stay active. Recovering from that day-to-day physical demand relies on internal resilience, particularly a well-functioning immune system.

Frequent colds, feeling unusually tired or taking longer to recover from common illnesses can be signs that the body’s immune defences may need more attention.

Dr Tan Teck Choon, a rheumatologist, says: “The immune system is ‘the great regulator’ involved in maintaining a stable state in the body. When an immune system is dysregulated or in a chronic inflammatory state, it can have direct, adverse effects on your musculoskeletal health. In such cases, a loss of both bone and muscle mass is observed.”

Mobility and immune function draw on a similar set of everyday nutrients, which is where diet becomes the connecting thread between the two. A varied diet with enough calcium and vitamin D supports bone strength, while micronutrients such as zinc, iron and vitamin A contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

“When we look at nutritional studies, it’s mostly about associations rather than direct cause and effect,” explains Dr Tan. “We know vitamins and minerals play essential roles in muscle, nerve and immune function. Having enough of these everyday nutrients helps maintain the baseline functions your body needs to stay mobile and active.”

Where fortified milk can fit in

Getting a full range of these nutrients from meals alone can get harder as appetite or dietary habits shift with age.

For adults looking to round out their daily intake, a fortified adult milk beverage can be one practical way to complement regular meals – not replace them.

Anlene Total+ Nutritional Powder Beverage, for example, contains vitamins A and D, zinc and iron, alongside yeast beta-glucan and prebiotic inulin.

Vitamins A and D, zinc and iron contribute to the normal function of the immune system. The formulation also contains prebiotic inulin, a type of dietary fibre that helps support a balanced intestinal environment, as well as essential nutrients like iodine that support normal cognitive function.

For older adults, this wider nutritional picture can matter. Staying active and independent depends not only on looking after the skeleton, but also on supporting the body’s broader nutritional needs as it ages.

A body that moves regularly, eats a varied diet and gets consistent nutritional support tends to hold up better across the board. It is the sustained, everyday habits, more than any single food, drink or workout, that carry adults through the years ahead.

Anlene Total+ Nutritional Powder Beverage is available at leading supermarkets island-wide and e-commerce platforms. Enjoy a special promotional price for a limited period only.