THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 vaccinations for Primary 4 to 6 pupils began yesterday, with some parents and children arriving before centres opened at 8am. Seven paediatric vaccination centres opened yesterday, with all 3,300 slots taken up. Another eight centres are set to start operations next month.

SINGAPORE

A man ignored bail conditions that forbade him from contacting his estranged wife, and repeatedly ignored a personal protection order that she had against him. It culminated in him killing her on Feb 10 this year before taking his own life. The Government said it is studying the feasibility of imposing remand for high-risk family violence offenders.

WORLD

for second wave of floods Malaysians hit by recent floods have been cleaning up their homes, but many are bracing themselves for a possible second wave of heavy rain amid the ongoing monsoon season. Just over 22,500 people remained in relief centres in five states yesterday, down from the peak of 66,000 in seven states and capital Kuala Lumpur a week ago.

TECH

IT support desks worldwide have had to adapt to new demands such as working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, but with varying success. A September survey of 500 office workers found that one-quarter were unhappy with their current IT support. Cyber security has also been a challenge, said experts.

SPORT

The video assistant referee, often used in top international football competitions these days, could be part of future editions of the Suzuki Cup, South-east Asia's premier football championship, said the Asean Football Federation. This comes after several contentious refereeing decisions in the ongoing tournament in Singapore.

LIFE

The pandemic has curtailed performances, but ballerinas still dance upon a heartache. Travel contributor Mandy Tay has filmed dancers from Shenzhen to Stockholm on a personal quest for some years, but capturing their leaps and pirouettes in unlikely places such as subways shows that the human spirit is irrepressible amid Covid-19.