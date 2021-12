Written findings from a coroner's inquiry showed a man ignored bail conditions meant to stop him from contacting his estranged wife for months and, instead, continued harassing her and ignoring the personal protection order (PPO) she had against him.

It culminated in John, 45, killing Alice, 42, on Feb 10 this year before taking his own life hours later. The Straits Times is not naming them to protect the identities of their three young children.