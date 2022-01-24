GPs shoulder greater responsibilities in battle against Covid-19 Omicron variant

SINGAPORE - General practitioners (GPs) are taking on more responsibilities in Singapore's Covid-19 fight against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

There are around 1,800 clinics run by private GPs.

The variant is expected to spread, and GPs will play a bigger role in deciding which Covid-19 patients require closer supervision, and those who can safely recover at home, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said at the start of the year.

Some clinics, like the Healthway Medical ones, are already handling more cases.

Dr Nelson Wee, deputy head of primary care at Healthway Medical Corporation, said its 70 GP clinics have seen a significant rise in the number of cases this year, compared with the November-December period last year.

"Thankfully, most of the Covid-19 patients that we encounter have mild symptoms and can be safely managed at home," he noted. He attributed it largely to the high vaccination rates among the general population.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 54 per cent of the population has received the vaccine booster shot.

At Parkway Shenton, which has 31 GP clinics, each branch now sees an average of five to seven Covid-19 cases a week. "This is a slight drop from the number of cases seen in the last quarter of 2021, and is likely the effect of the (tweaked rules regarding) VTL travel," said the group's medical director Dr Edwin Chng.

Singapore froze new ticket sales for Vaccinated Travel Lane or VTL flights and buses entering Singapore from Dec 23 last year till Jan 20, due to the spread of Omicron.

In this Omicron wave, the testing processes and management of patients are unchanged, said Dr Chng.

"Any persons with suspected Covid-19 infection should be isolated from other patients, and seen by the doctor first so that they don't have to linger in the clinic unnecessarily for extended periods of time," he added.

Ms Hannah Lee, 21, who recently saw a GP after developing a sore throat and testing positive twice on self-administered rapid tests, said she was asked to sit outside the clinic before and after seeing the doctor, to wait for her medications and bill.

She had expected to do a PCR test but instead, the GP gave her another rapid test, and told her to stay at home and take the test 72 hours from the visit. "My sense of taste and smell is still around... it doesn't even feel like I'm sick," said Ms Lee, who has taken her booster jab.