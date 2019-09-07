Getting a leg up

A Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) student who received a diploma certificate in dance yesterday at the school's first convocation ceremony this year, at its Bencoolen Street campus. A total of 914 certificates will be conferred on graduating students from diploma and degree courses, including over the weekend. Nafa offers full-time diploma and degree programmes across three schools - the School of Art and Design, the School of Music and the School of Arts Management, Dance and Theatre.

