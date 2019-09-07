Arts freelancers get boost with new resource website

Arts freelancers now have a resource website, and will also have two dedicated working spaces soon.

The website - artsresourcehub.sg - which went live yesterday, consolidates resources and information in areas such as financial planning, career development and legal knowledge.

It also has a jobs portal.

These are part of the nation's push to develop the arts scene in Singapore, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng.

He announced these initiatives yesterday at this year's first convocation ceremony of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), held at the Lee Foundation Theatre at its Bencoolen Street campus.

Mr Baey said that by January next year, there will be two dedicated spaces at Goodman Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre for arts freelancers to hot-desk and network with one another.

"It will facilitate interactions between arts freelancers, enable the exchange of ideas and creation of new works and, at the same time, alleviate the isolation experienced by arts freelancers who often work independently."

Mr Baey spoke in Parliament earlier this year, during the debates on ministries' budgets, about enhancing professional support for independent artists and helping them grow meaningful careers.

Nafa also rolled out a talent development programme last year for "exceptional students who are self-motivated and dedicated to deepening their skills and knowledge beyond the curriculum".

While there are only 10 students in the inaugural cohort under this programme, Nafa said there are plans to take up to 50 students in the next few years.

Students under the programme receive one-to-one mentorship and get opportunities to pursue personal projects to sharpen their artistic, technical and leadership skills.

Ms Nicole Choo Jen Quinn, who received a diploma certificate in fine art, was part of the inaugural cohort. It gave her the opportunity to undertake a nine-month personal project exploring dementia.

After interacting closely with two seniors with the condition, she did an abstract art installation built with panels of white chiffon fabric with printed images on it.

It was displayed at the National Library in Victoria Street in April.

"I wasn't sure if I was doing the stories justice, but the programme and my mentor probed me to see things I otherwise wouldn't have," said the 20-year-old.

Arts practitioner Adeeb Fazah, who is artistic director of theatre group The Second Breakfast Company and a freelance drama instructor in various schools, is looking forward to the new dedicated spaces for freelancers.

"It could be a possible space from which I could work when I'm not in rehearsals or on a particular project," said the 27-year-old.

• Additional reporting by Toh Wen Li