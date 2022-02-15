Form a circle of love around those caring for special needs kids

SINGAPORE - The stresses and strains faced by caregivers and parents of special needs children came under the spotlight last month, when the father of two 11-year-old boys found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah was charged with murder. The boys are understood to have had special needs.

As Covid-19 disrupted their children's schooling, therapy and other support services, these parents have become their children's full-time nurses and therapists at the expense of their mental and physical health.