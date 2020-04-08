Delivery of your copy of ST

As a provider of essential news services, The Straits Times and other SPH titles will continue to be published during the month-long "circuit breaker" period, which began yesterday.

But many of our delivery workers have not been able to turn up for work, owing to stay-home notices and other heightened precautionary measures.

This has had a significant impact on our delivery capabilities.

Despite this, we are doing all we can to ensure your papers reach you safely. But some subscribers may receive their papers later in the morning.

In areas where worker shortages are particularly acute, we are requesting that subscribers open up their mailboxes for us to deliver the papers. This means unlatching the top slot of your mailbox so that your paper can be deposited in it.

This will help to ensure that we can continue to serve subscribers across the island.

We have also arranged for our e-Paper to be sent to all our direct print newspaper subscribers daily, through e-mail, until the Covid-19 situation improves.

If you have subscribed through a vendor, please check with your vendor about how to sign-up for the e-Paper e-mail.

This will allow you to catch up on the news as you usually do each morning.

We recognise that these measures may be an inconvenience and we regret their necessity.

Thank you for your support.

- SPH Customer Service