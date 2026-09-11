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Jail for man linked to Cambodia scam syndicate that targeted S’poreans; victims lost over $52m

On Sept 9, 2025, officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and their Cambodian counterparts conducted raids in Singapore and Phnom Penh.

SINGAPORE - A man has admitted to being a member of a Cambodia-based scam syndicate behind at least 528 scam cases involving over $52 million in losses between September 2024 and September 2025.

The group in Phnom Penh had conducted government official impersonation scams, targeting victims in Singapore.

On Sept 11, Callurn Lim Yuan Jin, 34, a Singaporean, was sentenced to one year, nine months, 21 weeks and three days’ jail, and a fine of $12,000.

He must spend another four weeks and 10 days behind bars if he cannot pay the fine.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges linked to the syndicate .

He had also admitted to two Customs-related charges, and five charges under the Animals and Birds Act, mainly involving the unlawful importation of several dogs from Malaysia to Singapore.

The court heard that in 2019, Lim got to know Francis Tan Thuan Heng, 32, whose case is pending.

In either 2021 or 2022, Tan introduced Lim to Ng Wei Liang, 32, the alleged leader of the scam syndicate who is on the run.

Lim took personal loans from Ng, and owed the latter up to $40,000.

According to court documents, around this time, Tan revealed to Lim that he was working as a scam caller.

Lim then knew that both Tan and Ng were working at a scam centre, and Ng was its boss, said the prosecution.

The deputy public prosecutors stated in court documents that Tan was working as a recruiter for the syndicate in 2024.

Later that year, Tan asked Lim if he knew anyone willing to work in a casino in Cambodia. Lim would be paid up to $10,000 for a successful referral.

Lim roped in an acquaintance, who became a scam caller.

Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department later received information that an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh was conducting scams targeting Singapore-based victims.

The DPPs said the victims were between 26 and 84 years old, and at least 90 of them were aged 65 and above. These 90 victims lost about $11.8 million.

On Sept 9, 2025, officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and their Cambodian counterparts conducted raids in Singapore and Phnom Penh.

The SPF arrested 15 people in Singapore.

Lim was on holiday with his family in China, and was arrested two days later when he returned to Singapore.

To date, SPF has arrested 21 people, including him.

As of June 2026, there are Interpol red notices issued against at least 30 other suspected members who are at large.

Police in other countries can be on the lookout for an offender once such a notice is issued.

The red notice can be used to support extradition proceedings after the offender’s arrest.

Some other offenders linked to the group were dealt with in court earlier.

De Villar Rizalyn Panganiban, 35, a Filipina, was sentenced to two years and one month in jail in August.

In an unrelated case, Lim approached Bryan Peh Jia Hao, 22, in 2023 to ask if the younger man was interested in smuggling puppies from Malaysia for $250 to $300 per animal.

Peh later smuggled multiple puppies in a plastic container in a car boot.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail in January.