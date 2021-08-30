Balancing open justice with victim protection

Gag orders impact media reporting because they set the scope of what the media can, or cannot, report.
Gag orders impact media reporting because they set the scope of what the media can, or cannot, report.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Assistant News Editor
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Gag orders are common in court proceedings and protect the parties involved from exposure, including victims of crimes, but such orders have also been a source of consternation for seemingly shielding the accused.

For instance, there was some disquiet when it emerged that a Singaporean student from a top British university could not be named even though he had admitted last month to filming multiple women in places here, such as toilets. This was because of a court order to protect the identities of his victims.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 