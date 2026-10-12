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New committee set up by SG Enable reviews quality of training for persons with disabilities

Students from Grace Orchard School learning how to prepare waffles at the Inclusive Lifelong Learning Festival 2026.

SINGAPORE – A new committee will review training programmes across providers for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure they meet consistent standards and equip them with skills for daily life and work.

Set up by national disability agency SG Enable, the 15-person committee including experts from social service agencies, caregivers, and employers. It aims to strengthen education and training for PWDs aged 18 and above, who face uncertainty in the period after graduation known as the “post-18 cliff”.

The Advisory Committee on Continuing Education and Training for Persons with Disabilities was announced on Oct 12 at the Inclusive Lifelong Learning Festival 2026, held at the Enabling Village in Redhill. The one-day event explored ways to strengthen employment support for PWDs.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Syed Harun Alhabsyi said the new committee would help ensure training keeps pace with the needs of learners and employers.

Nirmala Palaysamy, director of Enabling Academy, SG Enable’s disability learning hub, said the committee will ensure minimum standards for inclusive training.

Nirmala leads the committee with Ang Chiew Geok, the group head of TOUCH Community Services’ special needs programme.

Training providers who guide PWDs on independent living and work skills currently each have different programmes and assessment methods, said Nirmala. Such skills include cooking and taking public transport, or digital literacy and socialising with colleagues.

The committee will ensure all courses align with SG Enable’s Enabling Skills and Competencies Framework, which sets out the skills PWDs need to live independently and work.

The announcement comes about a week after the Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities released a report on Oct 4 outlining recommendations, including more employment support and training for front-line polyclinic staff to attend to people with intellectual disability and autism.

On Oct 12, Syed Harun, a member on the task force, added that two special education (SPED) schools serving students with autism that offer the national curriculum - St. Andrew’s Mission School and Pathlight School - are developing programmes for students to gain work exposure.

More SPED school graduates are also progressing to the Institute of Technical Education and polytechnics, so a transition support programme will be introduced.

Although schools and institutions already have transition planning, the level of support varies, said Syed Harun.

The new support programme will involve ITE and polytechnic staff bringing students with disabilities around campuses before their first day of school to familiarise them with student support officers and classrooms, he added.

New job for ex-teacher with disability

To provide more structured support, SG Enable’s Sector Train-and-Place programme, which was piloted in 2025 to train PWDs for jobs in the hospitality sector, will be expanded to five more sectors.

These include food and beverage and info-communications and technology.

Administrative assistant Michelle Tay , 60, found her job through the SG Enable programme in 2025, after spending two years unsuccessfully looking for work.

The former vocational school teacher started using a wheelchair several years ago after a sandfly bite infected her right leg. She applied for a few administrative jobs but kept being turned away . She was also worried that her age would be an obstacle, said Tay.

Through the programme, she learnt computer and telecommunication skills at the Singapore Institute of Hospitality, which later offered her a job.

She has been working there for about a year and hopes to keep learning, such as taking a course in artificial intelligence.

“I think learning is forever. As long as you want to learn, doors will be open,” she added.

The Inclusive Lifelong Learning Festival 2026 was jointly organised by Enabling Academy, Skills and Workforce Development Agency and Lifelong Learning Singapore.

Visitors including students and caregivers tried simulated work environments for PWDs across sectors like hospitality, logistics and retail.