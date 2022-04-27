Crowds back in CBD as Covid-19 measures ease

Business was brisk at lunchtime yesterday in the Central Business District (CBD) following the easing of Covid-19 measures. Crowds returned to Market Street Hawker Centre and eateries at One Raffles Place after the authorities lifted the cap on the number of workers allowed to return to the workplace at the same time.

There were no more queues outside office buildings and malls with SafeEntry check-ins no longer required, and trains on the North-South and Downtown lines during the morning peak were crowded.

The Government announced last week that it would lower the country's disease outbreak response level from orange to yellow yesterday, as daily Covid-19 infection numbers continue to fall. And as part of the major relaxation of rules, group size limits and safe distancing requirements have also been removed.

The Istana grounds will also be open to all visitors on May 7 between 9am and 5pm.

The open house is being held to mark both Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, which fall on May 1 and May 3 respectively.

It will be the first time the Istana's main building will be open to the public since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

On the morning of Hari Raya Puasa, the number of spaces offered for prayers at mosques will also be increased to 206,000, up from 153,000.

