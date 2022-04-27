Packed CBD eateries, trains on first day of major easing of curbs

The Central Business District (CBD) regained a semblance of normalcy yesterday, with the cap on workers allowed to return to the workplace now lifted following a major relaxation of Covid-19 rules.

While it was not quite business as usual, commuters and office workers told The Straits Times it felt like things are getting back to how they were two years ago.

Gone are the lines of people waiting outside office buildings and malls to do SafeEntry check-ins.

Instead, there were the familiar long queues at coffee shops where workers got their morning brews.

Trains on the North-South and Downtown lines, which ran at two-minute intervals during the morning peak, were crowded.

But commuters were not packed shoulder to shoulder like they were before the pandemic.

The cap on the number of workers allowed to return to the workplace at the same time was lifted after Singapore moved its disease outbreak response one level down, from orange to yellow. The limit was previously set at 75 per cent.

Administrative worker Irene Lim, 58, said she thought it was great that more people were back in the office. She goes in to her workplace about thrice a week.

"We've been working from home for a while so it is nice to go in and meet my colleagues," she said.

Ms Lim, who took the MRT at about 8am from her home in Tampines to Raffles Place, where she works, said the train was packed. She added that passenger volumes were about 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Mr Benjamin Low, 42, who runs his own marketing solutions company and commutes by MRT, said the train was more crowded than usual. But he was glad to have his employees back at the workplace.

"It's important for me business-wise because my people are more focused in the office than at home," he said, adding that he was also less productive working from home.

But Mr Wang Xin Hou, 40, who designs information technology solutions as an IT architect, said: "There is no big difference between going to the office and working from home, but if I had to choose, I would prefer working from home because I can save on travel time."

As part of the major relaxation of Covid-19 rules, group size limits and safe distancing requirements have also been removed.

This comes as daily Covid-19 infection numbers continue to fall and have stabilised.

Most venues no longer require the public to check in using the TraceTogether app or token as part of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures as well.