'Airport lucky draw' scams cheat victims of $40k

At least 30 cases of lucky draw scams have been reported in which scammers misused names related to Changi Airport Group, such as Changi Millionaire, to obtain victims' credit card and bank account details.

The police issued an advisory yesterday alerting the public to such scams, which saw a number of people cheated of at least $40,000 between July and October.

Victims received unsolicited phone calls from scammers. Some of the calls were made through mobile applications such as Viber.

All the victims were told that they had won a prize in a lucky draw organised by Changi Airport Group. They were asked to provide their credit or debit card details and bank account information to claim their prizes.

The victims were also asked to provide the one-time password (OTP) sent to their mobile numbers.

Victims realised they had been cheated after unauthorised transactions were made on their accounts.

The police added that in some cases, victims were asked to buy iTunes cards and send the accompanying codes to the scammers over the phone.

In some cases, scammers made unauthorised top-ups to victims' Singtel Dash accounts using their credit card information before making fraudulent transactions through the Singtel Dash accounts.

The police advised members of the public to be wary of such lucky draw or prize claims, especially if they have not taken part in such campaigns. Members of the public are also advised to refrain from revealing their OTPs to others.