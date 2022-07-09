After 40 years, 7th batch of police officer cadets still share a strong bond

SINGAPORE - Almost every day, he would conduct early morning runs with his young charges along Thomson Road, working on their fitness and discipline.

Forty years later, former police officer Sri Kanthan Chelliah, who retired in 2004 with the rank of Station Inspector, continues to work on the group of men who he trained as officer cadets at the Old Police Academy, sending them motivational messages daily.

His presence loomed large even though he was not present when the Singapore Police Force's seventh batch of officer cadets gathered for their 40th anniversary reunion, held at the HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok clubhouse on Saturday (July 9).

Recounting the morning runs back in 1982, retiree Richard Koh, 60, said: "We're all running in our various squads and it's like a never-ending run, you don't know when to stop.

"The thing that he instilled was really the discipline... everything is about punctuality, being spot on and doing (things) together as a team, not just for yourself but together as a whole."

Lawyer Gerald Chew, 58, said: "Those distances were in reality between five to 10km, or more.

"On some days, you go through drills, swimming, classes, sometimes live firing. And then when you go back to the barracks, you might find Sri Kanthan waiting there again to say, 'Let's go for another 10km run.'"

Nearly half of the cohort of 96 men turned up for the reunion, while quite a few, like Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, and Mr Sri Kanthan, could not make the date, as they were abroad.

There were also some who were down with Covid-19.

Mr Masagos sent in a pre-recorded video, which he filmed in Saudi Arabia, where he is currently leading Singapore's haj delegation.

"I hope that all of you are doing well in Singapore, and celebrating and meeting one another. And (I) hope to see you (as) soon as I can," he said.

The reunion was first suggested by a batchmate, Assistant Commissioner of Police Yap Shao Peng, during the group's 25th anniversary in 2007.

Gathering every five years since then, this is the third time they have come together.

"Back then, there was no WhatsApp, so initiating a reunion like this wasn't as easy," said AC Yap, 58.

"But right now, all you need to do is send a message and immediately you have people responding.

"National service is not about yourself, it's about working as a team. That camaraderie we had back then is still present now, and the reunions we have hold a lot of meaning to us."