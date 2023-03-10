357 suspected scammers, money mules under probe for involvement in more than 1,000 cases

SINGAPORE – A total of 357 suspects, aged 16 to 75, are under investigation for alleged involvement in scams and money mule operations which caused losses of more than $4 million.

The police said on Friday that the suspects are believed to be involved in more than 1,160 cases of scams. These comprise mainly fake-friend call, investment, e-commerce, job, and government official impersonation scams.

The suspects were caught during a two-week islandwide operation between Feb 25 and Mar 9 that was conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Those convicted of providing payment services without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police said that to avoid becoming accomplices to crimes, members of the public should reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.