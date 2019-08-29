Find out why bubbles are round and the answers to other questions at the annual Singapore Science Festival, held from tomorrow till Sept 15. Celebrating the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, the event will also feature a virtual reality flight simulator.

To encourage more Singaporeans to settle down and have children, the Government announced lower pre-school expenses for families and more help with fertility treatments for older women. From next year, lower-income families may pay only $3 for full-day childcare and there will be no more age limit for women undergoing assisted reproductive technology treatments.

3 HK protesters target airline

Trade union members in Hong Kong rallied yesterday against the city's flagship Cathay Pacific Airways, which has fired several employees after coming under pressure from China over their links to anti-government protests.

4 Abe vows to help Africa

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday vowed to boost private investment in Africa, amid Japan's strategic rivalry with China for influence in the continent. In a speech at the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, Mr Abe pledged to ensure private investment for the next three years will surpass the US$25.6 billion (S$36 billion) invested since 2016.

The death of former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley has left a big void for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian government, as he had fulfilled many roles in the party.

6 AGO report and issues faced

The annual report of government accounts by the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) often finds lapses in areas such as procurement and contract variations. How can civil servants be better equipped to handle contracts involving complex development projects, asks senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

7 Court halts tuition payout

A family court has given a man temporary reprieve on having to pay the first instalment of his son's tertiary education in Canada, pending the outcome of his appeal against a maintenance order. The 22-year-old son had succeeded earlier this year in getting a maintenance application against his 60-year-old father, who had to pay 60 per cent of his studies.

Nine companies from Singapore made it to Forbes Asia's inaugural list, which spotlights 200 top-performing listed companies across Asia-Pacific with revenues of US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) or more. They include the three local banks as well as property giant CapitaLand.

9 English club Bury expelled

Bury ceased to exist as a professional football club on Tuesday after its expulsion from the English Football League. The 134-year-old third-tier club, a two-time winner of the FA Cup, was unable to fulfil its financial commitments after a proposed takeover fell through.

10 Radcliffe as secret agent

Actor Daniel Radcliffe speaks to The Straits Times about channelling Roger Moore's James Bond for his character in the new animated film Playmobil: The Movie.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

ST Roundtable on manpower

Four panellists, including Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, discuss the changes in retirement and re-employment ages, and CPF contribution rates, as well as the mindset shifts needed for the workplace. http://str.sg/STroundtab

VIDEO

From fighting to fencing

National athlete Lim Wei Wen had a troubled past with gang-related activities, but found a new life in fencing. He says: "Fencing reminds me of fighting but in a good way, a fun and exciting way." http://str.sg/weiwen