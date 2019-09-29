PM Lee in Armenia for 4-day official visit

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, yesterday for a four-day official visit at the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The visit is the first by a Singapore prime minister to Armenia.

During the trip, PM Lee will meet his counterpart and witness the signing of parts of a free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He will also attend a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the invitation of Mr Pashinyan, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement yesterday.

The council is a meeting of the leaders of the EAEU, which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The PMO said: "PM Lee and the leaders of the EAEU will witness the signing of the Framework and Non-Services & Investment Agreements, as well as the Armenia-Singapore Services & Investment Agreement, that form part of the EAEU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EAEUSFTA)."

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, will be the signatory for Singapore.

"When in force, the EAEUSFTA will help foster stronger ties as well as trade and investment links between Singapore and the EAEU," the PMO said.

The EAEU economic bloc represents a market of around 183 million people, with a total gross domestic product of US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion).

During PM Lee's time in Armenia's capital, he will also be hosted to an official lunch by Mr Pashinyan. In addition, PM Lee will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, chairman of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, and Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos Karekin II.

PM Lee's visit reciprocates the official visit made by Mr Pashinyan to Singapore in July.

Then, both countries had signed five agreements to cooperate in areas such as tourism, taxation, arts and culture, vocational training and plant exchange.

PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Mr Tharman, and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon; along with officials from the PMO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Communications and Information.

In PM Lee's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the Acting Prime Minister until tomorrow. Transport Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan will be the Acting Prime Minister from Tuesday to Wednesday.