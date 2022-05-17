Why the West must pursue diplomacy with Russia

Amid more than two months of intense media focus on the war in Ukraine, one story was largely overlooked. In late April, the United States and Russia carried out an exchange of prisoners. Russia released an American (a former Marine) whom it detained some three years ago, while the US released a Russian pilot imprisoned over a decade ago on drug smuggling charges.

What makes the exchange noteworthy is that it took place at a time when Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought relations with the US to their lowest point since the end of the Cold War.