My 200 million steps – and why I’ve been doing them all wrong
What a Japanese gait guru taught me about feet, flexibility and running right.
Leo Lewis
Barring war, plague or a light sprain, I am on target to reach my goal of five million steps walked, run and sauntered this year. Obsessive, perhaps. Beneficial, surely. But, in a world of competitive, gamified wellness, nowhere near obsessive or beneficial enough.
Until now. Working backwards, and discounting a few schlubbier, tubbier years, I reckon the 2026 step count will bring my lifetime total so far to somewhere above 200 million. Strident; enough to circle the world at least three times over; a monument of middlebrow motivation.