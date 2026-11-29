In the world of competitiveness wellness, the number of accumulated steps in running is no longer enough, says the writer.

Barring war, plague or a light sprain, I am on target to reach my goal of five million steps walked, run and sauntered this year. Obsessive, perhaps. Beneficial, surely. But, in a world of competitive, gamified wellness, nowhere near obsessive or beneficial enough.

Until now. Working backwards, and discounting a few schlubbier, tubbier years, I reckon the 2026 step count will bring my lifetime total so far to somewhere above 200 million. Strident; enough to circle the world at least three times over; a monument of middlebrow motivation.