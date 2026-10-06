ST Headstart: Why chasing salary alone won’t make you rich

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

There’s no short-cut to getting rich. Like any young adult, I’ve received a lot of advice to start investing to build wealth. But how do I make sure I don't run out of cash for sudden expenses?

In this week’s podcast episode, Headstart On Record hosts See Kai Wen and Sue-Ann Tan sit down with their guest to get to the bottom of this. Tune in to find out how a liquid portfolio prevents you from being forced to sell at a loss and how much you should set aside for a rainy day.

In the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, we might sometimes forget that time with loved ones and life outside of work matters too. While training for her muay thai fights, marketing executive Shermin Shu discovered a shift in her priorities after being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 30. She shares her story here.

Read on for other picks about the “whimsymaxxing” trend and how you can make the most of the F1 season. Have a good week!