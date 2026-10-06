ST Headstart: Why chasing salary alone won’t make you rich

Making your money work for you
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
There’s no short-cut to getting rich. Like any young adult, I’ve received a lot of advice to start investing to build wealth. But how do I make sure I don't run out of cash for sudden expenses?
In this week’s podcast episode, Headstart On Record hosts See Kai Wen and Sue-Ann Tan sit down with their guest to get to the bottom of this. Tune in to find out how a liquid portfolio prevents you from being forced to sell at a loss and how much you should set aside for a rainy day.
In the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, we might sometimes forget that time with loved ones and life outside of work matters too. While training for her muay thai fights, marketing executive Shermin Shu discovered a shift in her priorities after being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 30. She shares her story here.
Read on for other picks about the “whimsymaxxing” trend and how you can make the most of the F1 season. Have a good week!
Breast cancer at 30 and newly engaged: She’s fighting to put her health first
Since January, when her diagnosis was confirmed, she has gone through a whirlwind of cancer-related treatments.
Meet Singapore’s first degree holder in circus arts
Jonathan Goh took a three-year course at the National Centre for Circus Arts in London.
What is ‘whimsymaxxing’?
A jewellery entrepreneur’s 7-figure leap of faith
Gear up for the S’pore Grand Prix: 9 things to do leading up to F1 weekend
Retailers, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are getting in on the action with a slew of F1-themed lifestyle activities.
SGX rolls out youth stock programme to lower barriers and equip young investors
It will give selected young investors capital market education and practical exposure.