What do people look for in an employer?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

What makes a top-tier employer in 2026? According to a recent poll, it’s no longer just about the paycheck or a stocked office pantry. It’s also about providing flexibility, prioritising well-being, and offering room to grow.

JPMorganChase has taken the crown as Singapore’s best employer this year, dethroning Apple after it’s two-year streak at the top. The ranking, compiled by The Straits Times and Statista, spotlights companies that people want to work for. What makes them attractive as an employer?

Meanwhile, investors may be drawn to cryptocurrency, enticed by the idea of quick gains. But experts warn that without clear understanding and a disciplined strategy, the losses can be just as quick.

And for the long weekend ahead, you might want check out the National Gallery Singapore’s first R18 show, or other tactile crafts that have recently become popular among young Singaporeans. Find out more below.

Fun fact: A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus.

Have a great week ahead!